Toni Bashford has lost count of how many Hunter Rugby Union women's grand finals she has played in.
The Hamilton Hawks captain and evergreen 52-year-old, who has also previously played for Wanderers, simply hopes to have plenty more.
"I just love the game," Bashford, who credits her physical job as a groundsperson to her sporting longevity, said.
"The body is holding up, so I'm just going to keep on going."
Breaking the Hawks' 21-year major premiership drought would also be nice when they battle the Two Blues for the title at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday (11.30am).
Bashford, a multi-sport talent who has represented Australia in soccer and recently played Oztag at the world championships in Ireland, helped lead Hamilton to grand final victory back in 2002.
The club won four major titles in the competition's first five seasons and Bashford was there for three of them before also winning multiple grand finals with Wanderers.
It's the first grand final appearance for Hamilton since returning to the competition in 2019.
"It's been difficult but we've been slowly getting better and better," Bashford said.
The No.8 will be a key player as the Hawks target their first win against the minor premiers since this season's first round.
"We've got some players overseas so have people filling in positions, but we're lucky to have girls that are versatile too to come in and play those positions," Bashford said.
The Two Blues are the most successful women's club in Hunter Women's Rugby but went through their own rebuilding phase before capturing the minor and major premiership double last year.
Their only loss this campaign was going down 18-17 to the Hawks in round one.
They beat Hamilton 7-5 in round 14 then 24-14 in the major semi-final two weeks ago, but Wanderers co-captain and flanker Britney Duff, 31, said previous form went out the window when it came to grand finals.
"Everything you've done all season, it doesn't matter about any of the other results that have happened," Duff said.
"In a grand final, the environment is different, nerves are on - it's just anyone's game."
