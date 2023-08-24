Nova Thunder coach Laura Glendenning expects the return of tall shooter Sally Jenkins to provide a bit of X-factor if needed when they attempt to turn the tables on West Leagues Balance on Saturday.
It wasn't pretty when the two sides met in last year's minor semi-final as West ended Nova's season with a 72-43 rout.
But Glendenning is confident they have matured as a team since that devastating loss and can give a stronger account of themselves in the same elimination fixture this weekend.
"We've definitely improved and we're definitely a better team than we were last year," Glendenning said.
"We've had a couple of sicknesses and niggling injuries throughout the season, a little bit of inconsistencies here and there, but we're a full squad this weekend and I think we're peaking at the right time.
"It's good for the girls to know we haven't essentially hit our full stride and I think this weekend is the show to say, 'Here we are, we're ready for semis and we don't want to finish third or fourth again'."
The return last round of Jenkins, who stands at 190 centimetres tall, from her commitments as a training partner for the Giants Academy over the past three months is a boost ahead of the showdown with the competition's four-time defending champions.
The 24-year-old is likely to start on the bench with Glendenning sticking to Nova's proven goal circle combination of goal attack Caity Lobston and shooter Lucy Geise, but is a handy ace up her sleeve.
"Lucy and Caity have been fantastic all year but it's just that different option that we potentially can throw at them that might change the game," Glendenning said.
"If a combination is not working or we've got an incredibly tall defender, which we know we might come up against, it's just that little bit of extra height and accuracy in our shooting."
Jenkins was available for the first few rounds of the season then played a quarter off the bench for Nova last weekend.
"The combination with Sal and I verse Lucy and I is extremely different," Lobston said.
"There's a massive height difference between Lucy and Sal, so just adjusting to that will be one of our biggest barriers heading into semis now that we've got Sal back.
"But I love having Sal's height in the circle and West normally always have that pillar of height too, so we are certainly happy to have her back."
Nova were 48-40 winners over West in round three but lost 47-38 when they met again in round 10.
Thunder finished the season in fourth place with 33 points while West were third on 37 and just two behind Souths and University of Newcastle, who meet in the major semi-final on September 2.
"It's always a great battle against West," Lobston, who shares Nova's captaincy duties with circle defender Georgia McVey, said.
"They've got a lot of good depth and talent across their squad. But I feel like we do too and it's a completely different team this year and I really think the girls have the belief and the skills to go further this year."
Capitalising on possession will be key against West, who will also be at full strength on Saturday.
"It's going to be consistency. It's going to be possession. It's going to be making sure we capitalise on any mistakes that they make, because they will be few and far between," Glendenning said.
"But it's anyone's game. The girls are hungry for it. We don't want a repeat of what happened last year."
