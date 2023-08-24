The students of Speers Point Public School brought their favourite fictional characters to life at their annual Book Week parade on Thursday.
With staff dressed in theme to celebrate the 100 years of Disney and students in an array of different costumes, the colourful congregation made their way down Fifth Street before looping down to Pippis and back to school.
"We've got 256 students at our school and most of them are here today, it's a great turnout," Speers Point Public School principal Chris Payne said.
Mr Payne led the group dressed as Mufasa from The Lion King, accompanied by the school's therapy Golden Labrador dressed as Simba.
Behind him were Disney princesses like Belle and Elsa, action heroes from Spiderman to Captain America and icons from the Wizard of Oz and Dr. Seuss.
"There's a great variation with the kids," he said.
Year 5 student Cameron Legge was dressed as the Invisible Man in a clever costume that his mum spent 12 hours making.
"I have a backpack on which has a cardboard frame that sits over my head with a lot of wire and tape," he said.
Mr Payne said it was a joy to see the surrounding community get involved with the parade with cars honking their horns and local businesses waving to the passing convoy.
"We actually encouraged the community to dress up with us this year and the parade is just getting bigger and bigger, as far as the eye can see now - it's amazing," he said.
Families also joined in on the fun and dressed up to walk with their children.
Parents Matthew and Lisa Sawyer were dressed as Woody and Jessie from Toy Story, two of their daughters were dressed as Emma Wiggle and one as Harley Quinn.
"It's brilliant seeing all the kids dressed up, it's awesome," Mr Sawyer said.
"It's nice to get out in the community and go for a stroll, the school does a great job," Mrs Sawyer said.
Book Week celebrations were also happening at John Hunter Children's Hospital on Thursday where staff and patients had the chance to spread some joy.
While over at St Mary's Gateshead students were tasked with writing a book in a day.
