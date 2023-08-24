Viena Tinao kept getting "told off" by netball umpires for being too rough, so she went and tried rugby league.
The Illawarra product, who spent part of her youth in Sydney, played her first game with the Minchinbury Jets at 15 years of age.
Five years down the track, she's playing professionally.
A short, wrecking-ball type forward, Tinao's performances for the Steelers in this year's NSW Women's premiership recently earned her a Country NSW debut, and not long after that, her first NRLW contract with the Newcastle Knights.
After a strong pre-season, the 20-year-old made her debut in Newcastle's first-up win (32-16) over the Dragons, and backed up in the loss to the Cowboys (31-20) in round two.
But after a couple of games on the sidelines, she returns to the line-up for Sunday's clash with Cronulla at McDonald Jones Stadium. Tinao has been recalled to the interchange bench following injuries to middle-forwards Rima Butler (thumb) and Simone Karpani (ankle).
"It's a big loss for us, but everyone has trained hard and worked hard, so we'll cover that spot straight away ... but we're going to miss her and her big runs," Tinao said of Butler, who along with fellow prop Tayla Predebon, she has found a valuable mentor in her maiden campaign.
"I look up to 'TP' and Rima.
"Especially 'TP'. She is a hard runner. I played with her in Country and City and she has been amazing. She helps me a lot, tells me what to do. And Rima, just off the back fence, I'm inspired to be like her one day."
Another rookie the Knights will be relying on against the Sharks is 19-year-old Felila Kia, also making just her third NRLW appearance.
A junior Australian discus thrower, the Brisbane-born forward has been playing league for the past few years in Queensland after losing interest in the field sport.
After starting in the second row on debut in the 22-10 win over Gold Coast in round four, and then shifting to the front row for last week's 22-20 victory over the Broncos, she reverts to the interchange bench.
Skipper Hannah Southwell returns from a week off at lock, while Caitlan Johnston starts in the front row.
"We've been training for this all pre-season," Kia said of her role and the changes.
"Everyone has been training in different positions.
"If we just stick to our process, we'll be fine."
Newcastle's clash with Brisbane at the weekend drew a record crowd of 17,043 and another big turnout is expected on Sunday with the women playing at 2pm before the men at 4pm.
"I love it," Kia said.
"I love playing at McDonald Jones because the whole community gets around it.
"It's an unreal feeling that you can't get anywhere else."
