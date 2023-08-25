Matildas' World Cup star and Novocastrian Emily van Egmond's football journey famously started at the age of five by taking the place of twin brother Max.
Dad Gary initially signed Max up, but when he didn't want to put his socks on and Emily was begging to play they changed the initial from 'M' to 'E'.
Four World Cups and two Olympic Games appearances later and now 30-year-old Emily van Egmond is one of the Matildas' most-capped players of all time.
From playing with the boys at Dudley Redhead Football Club, van Egmond was a fresh-faced teenager when she was part of the Newcastle Jets squad for the inaugural W-League season in 2007.
She has carved a career for herself playing in the US National Women's Soccer League, where she is currently on contract with San Diego Wave.
Van Egmond is a versatile box-to-box midfielder, equally adept at playing a screening No.6 defensive role as she is in an advanced position.
She has 135 caps and 31 goals for her country and overcame a debilitating back injury to play a pivotal role for the Matildas at the World Cup, where they made history by placing fourth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.