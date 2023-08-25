Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Matildas star Emily van Egmond: Newcastle's World Cup heroine

By Renee Valentine
August 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily van Egmond at Nobbys Beach on Tuesday as she was given the keys to the City of Newcastle for her World Cup exploits. Picture by Simone De Peak
Emily van Egmond at Nobbys Beach on Tuesday as she was given the keys to the City of Newcastle for her World Cup exploits. Picture by Simone De Peak

Matildas' World Cup star and Novocastrian Emily van Egmond's football journey famously started at the age of five by taking the place of twin brother Max.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.