Newcastle Jets pair reflect on A-League draw for 2023-2024

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 24 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 2:30pm
Jason Hoffman training with the Newcastle Jets on June 26. Picture by Marina Neil
Jason Hoffman training with the Newcastle Jets on June 26. Picture by Marina Neil

JETS veteran Jason Hoffman highlighted two home games against rivals and defending champions Central Coast while Newcastle's reigning player-of-the-year Dane Ingham has already circled a match-up with former teammate Angus Thurgate.

