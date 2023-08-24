JETS veteran Jason Hoffman highlighted two home games against rivals and defending champions Central Coast while Newcastle's reigning player-of-the-year Dane Ingham has already circled a match-up with former teammate Angus Thurgate.
A-League draws for men's and women's competitions in 2023-2024 were officially released on Thursday, around two months out from round one.
Newcastle travel to Perth for a double header on October 22, opening the men's campaign and marking the women's second outing.
The first game at McDonald Jones Stadium in the men's schedule will be Western Sydney Wanderers on November 5.
Derbies between the Jets and Mariners occur three times with Newcastle hosting twice on November 25 and April 27, being the last of 26 rounds.
"Two months out from round one and it's an exciting trip away to Perth to start the year," Hoffman said after training at Maitland Sportsground on Thursday.
"We've got two away games and then we're at home to the Wanderers. Probably a stand out will be two home fixtures against the Mariners which I know we all look forward to.
"Obviously chipping away each day in pre-season with a real focus now on round one against Perth."
Ingham already has his sights set on November 11 when the Jets visit Western United, who Thurgate joined after last season.
"It's good to see particular match ups that you're kind of keen on, Western United against our good mate Gus," Ingham said.
Newcastle have home-and-away fixtures with seven clubs but cross paths three times each with Western United, Perth, Wellington Phoenix and Mariners.
"We've got a few extra away trips we probably haven't had the last couple of years like two to Perth, but we only have one in Wellington," Hoffman said.
"For us, when you look at the draw, it could have been a lot worse. Every team has their fair share of travel and 13 games at home. The draw is what it is."
The longest stretch, either home or away, is two games including the Jets welcoming champions Central Coast and premiers Melbourne City (December 2) in back-to-back rounds.
"The focus really needs to be on us, it doesn't matter who we're playing," Hoffman said.
"Everyone has undergone significant changes in my opinion, the Mariners a very different-looking team and Melbourne City are a very different-looking team."
Newcastle are listed to meet Brisbane at a redeveloped Ballymore Stadium on April 13.
The Jets play four of their last six games at McDonald Jones Stadium.
In the women's draw, finals have been expanded to six teams and the Jets open a 22-round campaign against newcomers Central Coast at Industree Group Stadium on October 14.
Newcastle host Wanderers on November 4 in the first of 11 home games with venues yet to be announced.
The Jets welcome Adelaide on New Year's Eve and have a five-day turnaround between rounds 15 and 16
JETS MEN'S DRAW 2023-2024
Rd 1 v Perth Glory on October 22 (a)
Rd 2 v Melbourne Victory on October 29 (a)
Rd 3 v Western Sydney Wanderers on November 5 (h)
Rd 4 v Western United on November 11 (a)
Rd 5 v Central Coast Mariners on November 25 (h)
Rd 6 v Melbourne City on December 2 (h)
Rd 7 v Wellington Phoenix on December 9 (a)
Rd 8 v Perth Glory on December 16 (h)
Rd 9 v Adelaide United on December 22 (a)
Rd 10 v Western United on December 30 (h)
Rd 11 v Macarthur on January 5 (a)
Rd 12 v Brisbane Roar on January 13 (h)
Rd 13 v Sydney FC on January 19 (a)
Rd 14 v Wellington Phoenix on January 27 (h)
Rd 15 v Melbourne Victory on February 3 (h)
Rd 16 v v Western Sydney Wanderers on February 11 (a)
Rd 17 v Western United on February 17 (a)
Rd 18 v Macarthur on February 24 (h)
Rd 19 v Central Coast Mariners on March 2 (a)
Rd 20 v Perth Glory on March 9 (a)
Rd 21 v Adelaide United on March 15 (h)
Rd 22 v Melbourne City on March 30 (a)
Rd 23 v Sydney FC on April 7 (h)
Rd 24 v Brisbane Roar on April 13 (a)
Rd 25 v Wellington Phoenix on April 19 (h)
Rd 26 v Central Coast Mariners on April 27 (h)
JETS WOMEN'S DRAW 2023-2024
Rd 1 v Central Coast Mariners on October 14 (a)
Rd 2 v Perth Glory on October 22 (a)
Rd 3 v Western Sydney Wanderers on November 4 (h)
Rd 4 v Melbourne Victory on November 11 (a)
Rd 5 v Melbourne City on November 19 (h)
Rd 6 v Canberra United on November 26 (a)
Rd 7 v Sydney FC on December 10 (h)
Rd 8 v Western United on December 17 (h)
Rd 9 v Wellington Phoenix on December 23 (a)
Rd 10 v Adelaide United on December 31 (h)
Rd 11 v Canberra United on January 6 (h)
Rd 12 v Brisbane Roar on January 14 (a)
Rd 13 v Sydney FC on January 21 (a)
Rd 14 v Central Coast Mariners on January 28 (h)
Rd 15 v Wellington Phoenix on February 4 (h)
Rd 16 v Western Sydney Wanderers on February 9 (a)
Rd 17 v Brisbane Roar on February 17 (h)
Rd 18 v Perth Glory on March 3 (h)
Rd 19 v Melbourne City on March 10 (a)
Rd 20 v Western United on March 17 (a)
Rd 21 v Melbourne Victory on March 23 (h)
Rd 22 v Adelaide United on March 31 (a)
