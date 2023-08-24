Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Racing

Adam Ruggari tips stronger effort from Kiwi addition at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 24 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Ruggari. Picture Racing at Club Menangle
Adam Ruggari. Picture Racing at Club Menangle

Sawyers Gully trainer Adam Ruggari expects an improved run from recent addition Hugo George when he contests the up to 52 rating Waratah series heat at Newcastle on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.