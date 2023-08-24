Adam Ruggari tips stronger effort from Kiwi addition at Newcastle

Sawyers Gully trainer Adam Ruggari expects an improved run from recent addition Hugo George when he contests the up to 52 rating Waratah series heat at Newcastle on Friday night.
Hugo George debuted for Ruggari last week at Newcastle, finishing third after failing to gain a late run from a sit behind the leader.
That was the six-year-old Kiwi-bred gelding's second race in two years because of two suspensory ligament injuries. He has a second-line draw in gate 10 to overcome on Friday night but Ruggari was hopeful of a clearer run.
"He's obviously been injury-prone, but he'd had a couple of trials heading into last week's run and he'll strip a lot fitter this week," Ruggari said. "He didn't get a whole lot of luck down the straight last week. He copped a headbutt at the top and it made him gallop for a little bit. But he got his momentum up again and ran third.
"I would have liked a better draw this week, but it's not the worst. There's a lot of gate speed off the front, which should help him."
Luke Whittaker, a former Kiwi who has moved from Queensland to work for Singleton trainer Aaron Goadsby, has the drive again.
Ruggari also expected a strong outing from another recent addition, Miss Hornigold, in the last. The filly has come from the Sydney stables of Michael Doltoff.
"I quite like Miss Hornigold," he said.
"I think she could run a cheeky race. The outside drawn horse in the race, Lochinvar Lorenzo, trialled with her last Wednesday and it looks the hardest to beat."
