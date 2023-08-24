Newcastle Herald
Sydney man Kavinesvell Sivabalan denies raping, choking woman at Lake Macquarie: Newcastle Local Court

By Nick Bielby
August 25 2023 - 8:00am
Newcastle courthouse. File picture
A Sydney man will face a trial in Newcastle District Court after he denied raping, intimidating and choking a woman in the Lake Macquarie area last year.

