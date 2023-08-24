A Sydney man will face a trial in Newcastle District Court after he denied raping, intimidating and choking a woman in the Lake Macquarie area last year.
Kavinesvell Sivabalan, 20, faced Newcastle Local Court this week, where pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual intercourse without consent, two intimidation charges and one allegation of choking a person without their consent.
According to court documents, the attacks allegedly occurred in the Morisset area between the afternoon of July 6 and the morning of July 8, 2022.
IN THE NEWS:
Mr Sivabalan, of Blacktown in Sydney's west, was charged at Merrylands police station on December 26 following an investigation by Lake Macquarie police.
He remains on bail after a successful conditional release application in early January.
He will face Newcastle District Court on September 21, where he is expected to be arraigned for trial.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.