Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Ross Parker Davis fined in Raymond Terrace court for illegally dumping waste

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
August 25 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was convicted and fined in his absence in Raymond Terrace Local Court on Thursday. File picture
The man was convicted and fined in his absence in Raymond Terrace Local Court on Thursday. File picture

THE MAN behind a company which claimed to specialise in asbestos removal has been fined almost $100,000 for dumping the harmful material and piles of rubbish in bushland near Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.