Trainer Harry Sarkis aiming high with War Weapon

Abermain trainer Harry Sarkis believes a wide draw will suit Melbourne Cup hopeful War Weapon when he races in the fourth at The Gardens on Friday.
Sarkis has four runners on the program and three have drawn wide. The other, Know Juan, has box four in the same race as kennelmate Hazel The Weapon.
The veteran trainer, who won the 1980 Melbourne Cup with Black Aztec, plans to take War Weapon and Loose Zeus to Sandown for trials in a fortnight in preparation for the $1 million cup series in November.
"I think I can win a race like that," Sarkis said. "I've done it before and I don't leave the state unless I think I've got a chance in a big race, and these two are capable of doing that with a bit of luck."
He said War Weapon and Hazel The Weapon would be suited out wide on Friday.
"I think War Weapon is a big show tomorrow," he said.
"He's a good dog, he just needs a bit of luck and I like him out there. He's got ability to burn.
"He was a certainty beaten [last start at Gosford]. He spotted them 20 lengths. He got knocked down and come back from near last to finish third."
