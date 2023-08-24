Newcastle Herald
Souths lose one, two in doubt for Newcastle RL preliminary final

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 24 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 6:30pm
Connor Browne scores for Souths in week one of the Newcastle Rugby League play-offs. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
SOUTHS utility Connor Browne faces surgery on a broken hand and will miss the rest of the Newcastle Rugby League play-offs while two of his teammates race the clock to prove fitness for the preliminary final.

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

