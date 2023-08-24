SOUTHS utility Connor Browne faces surgery on a broken hand and will miss the rest of the Newcastle Rugby League play-offs while two of his teammates race the clock to prove fitness for the preliminary final.
Souths coach Andrew Ryan confirmed the extent of the damage on Thursday, saying "looks like Connor will have to have surgery".
Browne scored a try against upcoming opponents Cessnock in week one of the 2023 finals series.
Ryan says Lions outside backs Jarrod Flanagan and Marshall Sing "aren't cleared" to return yet after both suffered separate concussions at Townson Oval on August 12. Training is scheduled for Friday night.
Souths meet the Goannas at Kurri Kurri Sportsground on Saturday (2pm) with a spot in next weekend's grand final up for grabs.
"Was a tough game against Maitland but the boys will hopefully be bouncing come Saturday. Big defensive focus for us this week, Cessnock a very good team," Ryan told the Newcastle Herald.
