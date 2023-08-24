Which Knights winger will break the club record for most tries?

KNIGHTS flyer Dominic Young insists it doesn't matter who scores the tries, just as long as Newcastle keep on winning.
Young, the England Test winger, has been kept scoreless in his past three games with the club-record individual try tally tantalisingly in his sights.
Young has 20 tries for the season, one shy of the benchmark shared by Knights legends Timana Tahu and Akuila Uate, with two regular-season games remaining, and potentially the finals.
But meanwhile, on the opposite flank, powerful Greg Marzhew has been looming up ominously in his rear-view mirror.
A hat-trick in Newcastle's 29-10 triumph against South Sydney last weekend took the Kiwi-born import to 18 tries for the year.
"I probably haven't had as many looks lately and Greg's been getting a bit more ball, but that's OK," Young told the Newcastle Herald after the win against Souths.
"It doesn't matter who scores the tries. We're winning games. That's the most important thing."
Likewise, while Young is in the race not only to break the club record but also potentially finish as the NRL's leading tryscorer, his priority is helping Newcastle reach the play-offs before he joins Sydney Roosters on a three-year contract.
"That would mean a lot to me," Young said of playing in the post-season.
"I've loved my time in Newcastle and at this club and I want to finish on the highest possible note, which is playing in the finals."
This time last week, Greg Marzhew laughed when asked if he was a chance to challenge for the record.
Marzhew, at that stage, had scored 15 tries and needed six more in three games to draw level with Tahu and Uate.
Scoffing at the suggestion it might be doable, given his form this year, Marzhew instead backed Young to reach the milestone while essentially writing off his own chances.
But after his first-half hat-trick against the Rabbitohs he now requires just three tries in two games.
Those numbers, on paper, appear a much more achievable feat.
"I'm still backing Dom, but the way 'KP' is playing - I've just got to support him," said Marzhew, whose three tries on Sunday were all initiated by skipper Kalyn Ponga.
"I'm still backing Dom - 100 per cent.
"But I think the more I back Dom, the more I score.
"So a little reverse psychology.
"But I'll be a lot more happy if Dom gets it before he goes to the Roosters."
Marzhew has been a revelation since joining the Knights in the off-season from Gold Coast, after a trade deal that resulted in former Knights hooker Chris Randall moving to the Titans.
In two seasons with the Titans, Marzhew had scored 15 tries in 25 games, but he was little-known when he arrived at the Knights and did not feature in Newcastle's NRL squad in the first three rounds of the season.
He scored two tries on debut in the round-four win against Canberra and has since overtaken the likes of Hymel Hunt and Enari Tuala to establish himself outside Bradman Best on Newcastle's left edge. His 18-try haul includes two hat-tricks and two doubles.
The humble Kiwi remained coy when asked if he could reach the club record, replying: "I'll try."
On the opposite flank, Young has taken his NRL try tally to 38 in 48 games.
The towering 22-year-old also scored nine tries in five Test matches for England at last year's World Cup.
Until a few weeks ago, he was leading the race to finish as the NRL's top try merchant, but now Jamayne Issako (Dolphins), Alex Johnston (Souths) and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (Warriors) are joint front-runners with 21 apiece.
Tahu's 21 tries in 2002 included two four-pointers in the finals. Remarkably, when Uate equalled the record in 2010, his tries came in the regular season because the Knights did not feature in the play-offs.
