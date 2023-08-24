Top finance courses to study

There are several finance courses working professionals can consider to gain additional skills and knowledge to boost their career opportunities. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

The financial world keeps evolving, and every finance aspirations or professional must take steps to be ahead. Irrespective of your aim, several courses can give you an edge. These courses can be studied online, and they ensure you learn at your own pace from your home or office and sometimes at a reduced price. Let's explore the world of financial courses available to give you an edge in your career.

Financial planning

A financial planner aims to help a client improve their financial life. If this suits you, then you should consider the financial planning course. A graduate diploma in financial planning prepares an individual for several careers. Some of the areas the study focuses on include taxation law, retirement and insurance pensions, employee benefits, banking, taxation law, estate planning, and personal financial planning. The Australian Labour Market provides an insight into the outlook for financial planners. It states that employment is expected to grow strongly and might likely reach 68,800 by 2026.

Additionally, financial planning also opens the possibility of being a financial consultant. You can advise your clients on several financial ways to improve their lives like monthly budgets, financial goals, investments, and retirement accounts. A course in financial planning is one of the many paths leading to becoming a financial adviser, though a bachelor degree is the required minimum.



While a finance degree is usually preferred, certain advisers might have academic backgrounds in law, mathematics, accounting, and economics. Some companies might even require professional certifications in addition to an academic degree.

Financial modelling and investment banking program

This is another course that is highly sought out by aspiring finance professionals. The course offers financial modelling knowledge and skills for the creation of modules finance experts like investment bankers and corporate financiers use. Students also learn about investment banking and are taught about hedge funds, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private equity first and venture capital and also their roles in the larger world.

Financial management

The role of financial management ranks among the top finance jobs. If you love managing the profits, expenses and investments of a company, then financial management is a course you should consider. Here, students learn about supervising and managing the expenses, investments and profits of a company. Since there are several types of financial managers, your duty will be dependent on your role in the company. This degree gives the individual knowledge in the following roles like cash managers, risk managers, controllers, treasurers, and credit managers.

While a bachelor's degree in financial or finance management is required for a career, many companies will also need the employee to have some years of experience before getting a promotion. The Australian Labour Market Insight reports that the demand for financial managers is expected to grow strongly for five years from November 2021 to November 2026. During this period, employment is likely to reach 81,500 by 2026.

Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA)

The Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) course offers individual knowledge of asset management, hedge funds, and alternative investments. Interesting fields that the applicant will learn about include ethics, private equity, hedge funds, real assets, risk management, structured products, and asset allocation. As a top finance course, it usually costs about $3000 in total and an average of 12 to 18 months to complete the course.

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) certification

Some finance professionals choose an accounting designation as opposed to a finance certification. CPA ranks at the top in the world of accounting and doubles as a good finance career path. If you love to learn about accounting and reporting, financial regulation, auditing and attestation, and business environment and concepts, then you should consider this course. For persons who wish to have an accounting career, then this is a must-have course as it provides an opportunity to qualify for the position of CFO.

Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) certification

Holders of the Chartered Financial Analyst certification are needed in several sectors from banks to tech, industries, and finance. These industries value the finance sectors within their business, and a CFA certification is an advantage to demonstrate an individual's skill. The CFA certification provides an individual with money-related exposures and effectiveness in all sorts of money transactions that go on in the world of the stock exchange and the whole finance market.

