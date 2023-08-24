Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Seven Days in League: Hamo a hot tip to remain on Herald panel

By Robert Dillon
Updated August 24 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 4:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THURSDAY

Knights coach Adam O'Brien presented Craig Hamilton with a jersey in recognition of his contributions over the past three decades. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights coach Adam O'Brien presented Craig Hamilton with a jersey in recognition of his contributions over the past three decades. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones berates the media. Picture Getty Images
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones berates the media. Picture Getty Images

BANDWAGONS around the country are grinding to a halt after the Matildas' 3-1 loss to the Poms in last night's women's World Cup soccer semi-final. It's a sad day for millions of Aussies, and at times like these I always take solace in the wisdom of Ricky Bobby, who famously declared in Talladega Nights: "If you ain't first, you're last." That sage logic is a reminder, as if any was needed, that rugba league is, was and always will be the greatest game of all, because Australia's men's and women's teams are both world champions. And as we all know, rugba league is a truly global game, unlike these overrated rival footballing codes. By my calculations, Albo owes us all two public holidays after the Kangaroos and Jillaroos won their World Cups last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.