Seven Days in League: Hamo a hot tip to remain on Herald panel

BANDWAGONS around the country are grinding to a halt after the Matildas' 3-1 loss to the Poms in last night's women's World Cup soccer semi-final. It's a sad day for millions of Aussies, and at times like these I always take solace in the wisdom of Ricky Bobby, who famously declared in Talladega Nights: "If you ain't first, you're last." That sage logic is a reminder, as if any was needed, that rugba league is, was and always will be the greatest game of all, because Australia's men's and women's teams are both world champions. And as we all know, rugba league is a truly global game, unlike these overrated rival footballing codes. By my calculations, Albo owes us all two public holidays after the Kangaroos and Jillaroos won their World Cups last year.
WE'VE seen some cranky coaches at NRL press conferences this year, but today Wallabies boss Eddie Jones takes it to the next level. Normally coaching blow-ups happen post-game, but Eddie gets in early by firing a broadside before his team have even flown out for their World Cup. "I know what's wrong with Australian rugby and you blokes are part of the problem because you're so bloody negative about everything ... I can feel this negativity," Jones fumes. "I've got to wash myself off, it's sticking to me. Thanks for the worst press conference I've ever had in world rugby. You ought to give yourself uppercuts, fair dinkum." Eddie is entitled to his opinion, but personally I can't take anyone seriously who is wearing an Akubra hat before boarding a long-haul flight.
I CATCH a lovely interview with Craig Hamilton, and I find myself getting a bit emotional when I realise this might be the last time I ever hear the ABC broadcasting legend's dulcet tones live on air. Hamo, who is moving on after three decades on the wireless, takes us for a stroll down memory lane before sounding full-time on an outstanding career. In a nice touch, Knights coach Adam O'Brien has presented Hamo with a jersey in recognition of his outstanding contributions. And to his many fans, don't worry, he won't be lost to the game. We've kicked off negotiations to retain him on the League HQ tipping panel.
BENJI Marshall insists "I'm still the assistant coach" after apparently masterminding Wests Tigers' victory against the Dolphins last night. Benji has by all accounts settled into the hot seat for a test drive, and Tim Sheens is taking a back seat before handing over at season's end. But Sheensy is still officially the coach and gets to notch up another win against the Old Fox on his CV. Either way, it's the end of an era that kicked off in 1987 when the Old Fox was at Canberra and Sheensy was at Penrith. For the record it's Bennett 28, Sheens 13 and two draws in 43 clashes.
POOR old Latrell Mitchell. He's had a stinker against the Knights, he's copped a one-week ban for his cheap shot on Tyson Frizell, and now a video is circulating of him "shot-gunning" a beer on stage at a Luke Combs concert last week. Looking on the bright side, at least he should have some time up his sleeve to go shopping for a Mad Monday fancy-dress outfit.
AFTER moving him from five-eighth to second row, Manly dump Josh Schuster to 18th man, where he will become one of the NRL's highest-paid bench warmers on a reported $800,000 a season.
ASSISTANT coach Sam Burgess makes an emotional departure from South Sydney, but the powers-that-be insist it's all amicable before he heads to the UK to take charge of Warrington. Big Sam reportedly cops a $700,000 golden handshake, which should buy a few pints of Tetley's bitter back home.
