Seven Days in League: Hamo a hot tip to remain on Herald panel

BANDWAGONS around the country are grinding to a halt after the Matildas' 3-1 loss to the Poms in last night's women's World Cup soccer semi-final. It's a sad day for millions of Aussies, and at times like these I always take solace in the wisdom of Ricky Bobby, who famously declared in Talladega Nights: "If you ain't first, you're last." That sage logic is a reminder, as if any was needed, that rugba league is, was and always will be the greatest game of all, because Australia's men's and women's teams are both world champions. And as we all know, rugba league is a truly global game, unlike these overrated rival footballing codes. By my calculations, Albo owes us all two public holidays after the Kangaroos and Jillaroos won their World Cups last year.