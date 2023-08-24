Newcastle Herald
Varroa declared in Riverina and Sunraysia

August 24 2023
The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) has detected Varroa mite in beehives at Euroley in the Riverina and Euston in the Sunraysia region, resulting in a new biosecurity (Varroa mite) emergency order being issued.

