"The life I wanted and deserved is so different to the life I got dealt because of what you did and the drugs you gave me," one of Orkopoulos's victims said in a powerful statement read to Sydney's Downing Centre District Court. "Since age 10, because of you, I have spent years in jail due to my addiction that you gave me. "I would never have hurt all the people I have hurt if it wasn't for what you did to me. "You and the juvenile justice experience ruined me."