Wanted man charged with escaping custody after arrest in Port Stephens

Police have charged a wanted man with escaping from custody after an arrest in Port Stephens.
The 49-year-old man was wanted after he was last seen on Hunter Street, Newcastle, about 3pm on August 16.
Police issued a warrant for his arrest and commenced inquiries to try and find him.
About 3pm on August 24, police from the Northern Region DV Offender Team found the man at a licensed venue at Shoal Bay.
He was arrested before being taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged with inmate escape/attempt to escape from lawful custody.
The 49-year-old was bail refused to appear before Raymond Terrace Local Court on August 25.
