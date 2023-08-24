Wanted man charged with escaping custody after arrest in Port Stephens

Newcastle Herald
Wanted man charged with escaping custody after arrest at Shoal Bay

Updated August 25 2023 - 7:26am, first published 7:20am
Police have charged a wanted man with escaping from custody after an arrest in Port Stephens.

