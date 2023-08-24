Newcastle Herald
Dairy Farmers Towers to include 10 specialised disability apartments

By Jade Lazarevic
Updated August 31 2023 - 3:57pm, first published August 25 2023 - 8:13am
Rebekah Baldez, left, and Caitlyn Morrissey, right, are living independently in specialist disability accommodation units in Wickham. Picture Jonathan Carroll
Rebekah Baldez, left, and Caitlyn Morrissey, right, are living independently in specialist disability accommodation units in Wickham. Picture Jonathan Carroll

LIVING independently has opened up "a new world" for Rebekah Baldez since she moved into specialist disability accommodation in Wickham

