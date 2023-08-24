Newcastle Herald Property: Rugby league star couple list Merewether home

THIS week I chatted with Newcastle Knights NRL player Adam Elliot who has listed his Merewether home for sale ahead of his wedding to fellow rugby league star, Mille Boyle.
The couple purchased the home just over a year ago but have decided to sell up as they prepare to find their forever home.
It was a whirlwind purchase for the couple who were relocating to Newcastle from Canberra last year.
"As soon as I signed with the Knights, we bought this place, so it happened pretty quickly," Mr Elliott said.
Adam and Millie aren't the only rugby league stars to snap up a slice of real estate in Newcastle.
A Sydney NRL player was among the buyers at auctions across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie last weekend.
The professional footballer, who wished to remain anonymous, snapped up a three-bedroom, one-bathroom double brick home at 15 George Street in Mayfield East for $830,000.
A historic pub in Kurri Kurri hit the market this week and when we delved into its history, we discovered that it had once been owned by Sydney underworld figure Abe Saffron.
Abe purchased The Station Hotel in 1944 with his business partner, Hilton Kincaid, however, it was a short-lived transaction with the pair selling the up less than one year later.
These days the hotel also includes a motel which is on the market with a guide of $2 million to $2.5 million.
One of the most fascinating property stories in the region this year has been the sale of a waterfront acreage at Eraring.
The sprawling estate sold three years ago for a record-breaking $6 million, however, it was recently put back on the market as an incomplete project after its owner was placed into liquidation.
The property, and a neighbouring home held by the same owner, went to auction on the weekend and sold at a huge loss.
Big sales keep on coming across Newcastle.
The auction of a four-bedroom, two-bathroom renovated 1930s Californian bungalow at 15 Hebburn Street in Hamilton East produced a record-breaking result when it sold under the hammer for $3,010,000.
The result smashed the previous record of $2.9 million set in 2021 following the sale of a stately three-bedroom Federation home on 1416 square metres at 50 Dumaresq Street.
Fancy a treechange?
The owners of Lonely Goat Olives are moving on and selling their estate at 153 Eglinford Lane, Congewai.
Listed for $3.5 million with The Agency Hunter Valley's Charlie Lund, the sale includes 2000 olive trees, an olive tree nursery with an estimated 15,000 seedlings, a main house and guest accommodation.
Three developments in Newcastle are among the finalists in this year's The Urban Developer Awards for Industry Excellence.
The awards recognise standout properties across Australia and New Zealand, including residential and commercial.
Among the nominees is the QT Hotel in the Hunter Street Mall which earned developer Iris Capital a nomination in the Build-to-Rent, Hotels and Accommodation category.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
