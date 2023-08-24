Newcastle Herald
Cronulla rule injured Hynes out of crucial clash

Updated August 25 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 8:48am
Cronulla are sweating on star playmaker Nicho Hynes making a quick recovery from a quad strain that has ruled him out of Sunday's NRL clash with Newcastle.

