Cessnock's Brayden Musgrove embraces fullback role in Newcastle RL

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
Updated August 25 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 5:00pm
Cessnock's Brayden Musgrove. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
BRAYDEN Musgrove feels "confident" Cessnock can overcome Souths and qualify for next weekend's Newcastle Rugby League grand final as he continues his recent run at fullback.

