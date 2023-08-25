Ryan Callinan hungry for more after best Championship Tour run

Ryan Callinan had a good laugh when his status as "second-oldest on the tour" was brought up.
Because at 31, the Merewether surfer feels like he's "still figuring it out" at the sport's top level. And coming off his first top 10 Championship Tour finish, he believes his best is yet to come.
"It feels really strange, because I don't feel like I'm very old," Callinan said with a laugh. "I feel like I'm getting older, but not that old.
"And I still feel like, I've been there for a while, but in a way every season is new and fresh and I feel like I'm still figuring it out. Not necessarily a rookie but still got a lot to learn, so to hear a stat like that is pretty funny. It really doesn't feel like that.
"I'm excited this year, just feeling like I'm still improving and getting the best result I've ever had, and it being a lifelong dream to crack the top 10, so to get that, it made me really excited to want to do better and keep improving, keep surfing."
Callinan was runner-up at Bells Beach and finished 10th overall this season, bettering his previous best of 14th in 2019. He was also in the mix for a top-five finals spot and Olympic Games berth heading into the last events.
It was a long way from 2022, when he broke his wrist in pre-season and ultimately missed the mid-season cut.
But like in 2018, the goofy-footer stormed back onto the tour via a dominant run on the second tier.
He carried that form into this year, his fourth full season on tour, and past the cut he stood as the second oldest, behind 35-year-old South African Jordy Smith, to retain his place on the men's side. The great Kelly Slater, 51, survived with a wildcard.
Callinan believed his time on the Challenger Series helped change his mindset and improve his performances this year.
"Last year had some difficult moments, just with the broken wrist at the start, it put me behind the eight ball," he said.
"But it was just a nice perspective change to have, going back to the Challenger. It gave me the chance to evaluate why I wanted to be on the tour and how much it actually meant to me, which is it means a lot, but it's not the be all and end all.
"That realisation kind of freed me up to do some of my best surfing in the heats. It just opened me up to performing at a higher level and not being worried about the results or anything like that.
"It was a cool thing to go back and figure out, then be able to bring that into this year."
His run to the final at Bells, where he lost to countryman Ethan Ewing, was a highlight and has him inspired to go one better next year.
"I love going to Bells and I got a third there the other year," he said.
"Everything felt great down there. It secured my spot but also just showed me that if you keep doing what you want to do, good things can happen and I can go really far in events.
"I haven't won one yet, but I got really close and if I can keep pushing down that path, hopefully it's not too far away.
"I definitely think that's top of the goals' list, to crack that win. And obviously if you are winning events, you are going to be confident and pushing for the top five.
"But this year was crazy. I feel like the level of surfing was better than ever, and just to be a surf fan, it was awesome to watch some of the events. I think [the finals at] Trestles is going to be insane to tune into. Hopefully it inspires me to get there next year."
Having fun was another key for Callinan this year, and he said travelling with Sydneysider Connor O'Leary, who finished 11th, helped achieve that goal.
"I started travelling with Connor and it was something new and fresh, and we had a great time together," he said.
"We both seemed like we were getting along really well and pushing each other. Obviously both back-side Aussies, and working with the same coach [Richard "Dog" Marsh] as well, so every surf we had was together, pushing each other. I think it really helped both of us."
Callinan was looking forward to surf trips, catching up with friends and enjoying some downtime before next season, but he will compete this weekend at Merewether Surfboard Club's star-studded Ray Richards Memorial Man On Man event.
Jackson Baker and Morgan Cibilic, who are in reach of a tour return, will also surf.
