Newcastle teenagers called into NSW Pride hockey squads for 2023

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 25 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:30am
Ryan Woolnough playing for Norths in Newcastle this season. Picture by Marina Neil
NEWCASTLE representatives Ryan Woolnough and Ellie Baldwin have been selected in NSW Pride squads for the national Hockey One tournament.

