NEWCASTLE representatives Ryan Woolnough and Ellie Baldwin have been selected in NSW Pride squads for the national Hockey One tournament.
It marks the first time the talented teenagers have made the senior state team, joining a host of other local products and Hunter premier-league players.
Woolnough finds himself alongside Norths teammate Rory Walker, first-grade opponents Sam Mudford (Wests), Nathan Czinner and Michael Taylor (Gosford) as well as Kookaburras duo Ky Willott and Matt Dawson (Norths).
Baldwin, fresh from an Aussie under-21 training camp in Brisbane, was called up next to Regals teammate Estelle Hughes, first-grade opponent Ella Carr (Gosford) and Hockeyroos striker Mariah Williams (Souths).
The final groups, both men and women, were officially released on Thursday night with NSW preparing to defend both titles in 2023.
Competition is due to get underway in a little over a month, the Pride opening their campaign away to Brisbane on October 14.
"He [Woolnough] is progressing really well and you can see the potential for a lot of improvement, we've seen that even over the last 12 or 18 months," Norths coach and NSW assistant Dave Willott told the Newcastle Herald.
"He might not get an opportunity [to play] but just to be training and, especially home games, being in and around the Kookaburra boys. The learnings from that will be pretty good for him."
In terms of men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League and all three fixtures take place in Newcastle on Sunday with Souths hosting Maitland (1pm), Gosford visiting Tigers (1:30pm) and Norths meeting Wests (3pm).
The women's draw on Saturday has Tigers versus University (1:45pm), a likely minor semi-final preview between Regals and Souths (3pm) and an all-Central Coast affair of Gosford and Norah Head (2:15pm).
