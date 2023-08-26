Is Eraring a smokescreen to lock in high energy prices?

Let's be clear. Gas is not a "transition fuel". There is no such thing as "low carbon gas". Gas is a fossil fuel that according to the International Energy Agency already contributes 22 per cent of global emissions. Climate Analytics data says gas is contributing 7 per cent of Australia's emissions. Fugitive emissions are a huge and under-reported problem. The NSW government predicts that the lifetime emissions of the Hunter pipeline will exceed 120MtCO2e - more than the entire state emits in a year. The role of energy evolution is to build a new energy infrastructure to replace fossil fuel infrastructure.