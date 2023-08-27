Looking back over the past 15 years, say from the 2006 census to the census in 2021, we see the population of the Lower Hunter increased by 120,000 people to reach a total of more than 610,000 people. This is substantial growth. Yet 36 per cent of population growth in the Lower Hunter over these 15 years occurred in age brackets of 65 years or more. And ageing in the Lower Hunter is geographically concentrated with growing numbers of the elderly occupying the serene waterside neighbourhoods around Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens and, increasingly, in new apartments in downtown Newcastle.