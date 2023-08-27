Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Columnists

Implications of scenarios detailed in the intergenerational report need careful thought in the Hunter

By Phillip O'Neill
August 28 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For a more diverse economic route, the Hunter needs to look beyond its heavy reliance on the construction and mining industries.
For a more diverse economic route, the Hunter needs to look beyond its heavy reliance on the construction and mining industries.

The Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, released the latest intergenerational report last week. Like its five predecessors, the report puts lots of questions to us about how we can live fruitfully and sustainably on this unusual continent we occupy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Columnists
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.