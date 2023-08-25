DANE Ingham reckons Jets teammates have noticed an extra "spring in my step" ahead of the 2023-2024 season.
Approaching his third campaign in Newcastle and nearing 100 A-League games, the Kiwi international simply puts it down to enjoyment.
"It's a good kind of stepping stone to come into the season, especially off the back of winning that award," he said.
"Some of the boys have said I've come in with a different kind of spring in my step. But I'm just really enjoying it to be honest.
"[Jets coach] Rob [Stanton] has come in and he's added a lot to us, a different formation and different kind of tactics. It's been good so far."
The 24-year-old wants to continue making inroads with his new role, transforming from a left-side defender to attacking winger during the course of last season.
"A little bit more freedom up there. I'm just really enjoying it and they say you play your best football when you have a smile on your face, I guess that's how it's going at the moment. But now I've just got to keep going and keep striving to go further," he said.
In relation to his latest deal, taking him through to the end of 2024-2025, Ingham says "it's obviously good to have that security ... I'm just happy to be here, I love the city of Newcastle and I love playing for this club".
With the draw released on Thursday, he says "you kind of look at it in blocks, four-to-six game blocks" and described Newcastle's opening half-a-dozen fixtures as a "tough run".
The Jets are away to Perth (October 22), Melbourne Victory (October 29) and Western United (November 11) on three of the first four weekends while hosting Wanderers (November 5), champions Central Coast (November 25) and premiers Melbourne City (December 2).
