Curran dons green and gold uniform

Thanks for reaching out, apologies for not being able to call, it's been busy with training.Taj Curran17NewcastleDixon Park - MerewetherI was extremely excited to be selected by Snow AustraliaI started skiing at 3 & tried snowboarding at 5, it all started with family trips to the snow, and then eventually I joined Perisher Wintersports club Mum & Dad would drive me down every weekend, I started doing competitions and it's grown from there, I currently train out of Thredbo Mountain Academy we have been fortunate enough to have a private jump. During the northern hemisphere I spend my time in Europe or USA trainingDefinitely my end goal is to qualify for World Cup , X-games and OlympicsThe dates below are correct I am only competing in Slopestyle and Big AirI've attached a couple of photos, official uniform, competition jump line and one of me on a jump.