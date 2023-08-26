Curran dons green and gold uniform

MEREWETHER snowboarder Taj Curran may only be 17, but it's been quite the long road to represent Australia.
He picked up the sport at an early age, eventually leading to 1280-kilometre round trips most weekends in winter and, more recently, chased snow in the northern hemisphere.
Next week the Newcastle Grammar School student will don the green and gold uniform for the first time, competing at the FIS Junior World Championships in New Zealand.
"I started skiing at three and tried snowboarding at five. It all started with family trips to the snow and then eventually I joined Perisher Winter Sports Club," Curran told the Newcastle Herald.
"Mum and dad would drive me down every weekend, I started doing competitions and it's grown from there."
Curran, who now trains between Thredbo Mountain Academy and overseas in either Europe of USA, has entered slopestyle (Monday, Tuesday) and big air (September 2-3) events at Cardrona.
"I was extremely excited to be selected by Snow Australia ... definitely my end goal is to qualify for World Cup, X-Games and Olympics," he said.
