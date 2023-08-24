Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Griffiths backs depth as Knights suffer double injury blow

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 26 2023 - 7:40am, first published August 25 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Knights celebrate a Tayla Predebon try. Picture by Darren Pateman, AAP
The Knights celebrate a Tayla Predebon try. Picture by Darren Pateman, AAP

Knights coach Ronald Griffiths is confident the club has the depth to cover for the loss of two-time premiership-winning forward Simone Karpani, who has been ruled out for the season, and prop Rima Butler whose campaign is also in doubt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.