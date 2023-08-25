Ground controversy fuels Maitland for historic Black Diamond Cup finals clash

MAITLAND Saints president Duane Roy has blasted AFL Hunter Central Coast after the men's Black Diamond Cup final his club was due to host was shifted to the home of opponents Killarney Vale.
As part of the league's process of clubs nominating to host finals games, the Saints were awarded the hosting rights for what appeared to be the top-tier men's elimination play-off today.
For weeks, with their much-improved side having secured fifth position, they were of the belief that they would play their first-ever Cup final on home turf.
But the club was notified this week that Max McMahon Oval would actually host the qualifying final between Newcastle City (third) and Cardiff (second), and the eliminator, between Maitland and Killarney Vale (fourth), would be played at Adelaide Street Oval, which was originally set to host the higher-ranked fixture.
"Finding volunteers is hard enough, and when organisations aren't organised, and shifting sands ... that creates angst and makes it more difficult to get volunteers to participate," Roy said.
"It's a really silly decision."
The online draw for weeks has had the elimination final scheduled at Max McMahon Oval, but AFL Hunter Central Coast competition manager Sam Cunningham said the Saints had actually been awarded hosting rights for one of the two finals, not necessarily the eliminator.
"If a Central Coast team was to finish higher on the ladder, and earned the right to host a home final, then they were given that opportunity," he said. "Clubs were aware of the situation."
Saints coach Dustin Spriggs said while disappointed, his side would use the move as extra motivation.
"If we go down there and beat them ... the win will be even sweeter," he said.
"We sat the boys in the change room on Tuesday and let everyone have their say on it. It hasn't been mentioned since. We played well down there last week and I think we'll improve again."
By far the most-improved side in 2023, Maitland booked their finals berth win a win over Warners Bay in the fourth-last round. It's their first finals fixture since their 2018 elevation to the top grade. In a unique scenario, they've known they would be playing Killarney Vale in the eliminator for weeks and faced them last week, losing 62-42 at Adelaide Street Oval.
Pat McMahon returns the Saints after being rested last week, while the Bombers welcome back Ric White, Jye Boby and Brandon Lloyd.
Bombers coach Corey Shackleton admitted he initially thought his side would be making the trip to Maitland, but sought clarification in recent weeks. "A bit of confusion, I think," he said.
He expects to face a fired-up Saints after the drama.
"They really challenge sides with their run. As their players have matured, they've got more effective with it. That run-and-handball [style], last week particularly, put us under pressure."
