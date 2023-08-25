Your best weekend reads: Ben Quilty, Emily van Egmond, Mikey Robins and more

Explore what's inside the Herald Weekender, August 26.
CrownLand, an irreverent and timely exhibition looking at the role of the Crown in Australia, has opened at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. Jim Kellar talks to gallery director Gerry Bobsien about the artist-driven exhibition featuring the works of Ben Quilty, leading indigenous contemporary artists Karla Dickens and Vincent Namatjira, and Megan Cope, photographer Andrew Quilty and UK provocateur Jake Chapman.
Newcastle-raised funnyman Mikey Robins' new book, Idiots, Follies & Misadventures, takes great delight in exploring human stupidity. As he tells Jim Kellar, "I started with a broad net. 'Who's the dumbest pharaoh? Who is the dumbest king? " Mike Scanlon also reviews the raucous read.
Her images have captured world attention and now photographer Atong Atem is exhibiting her work for the first time in Newcastle as part of the New Annual festival. She tells Jim Kellar about her work and how her short time spent in Newcastle influenced her career.
She has a lot of pots on the boil, but media personality Tanya Hennessy has found time to write a book, Pink Santa. As she tells Lisa Rockman, the book with its inclusive message has already caused a stir in some quarters, but she wants everyone to know that she hasn't "ruined Santa" for the kids.
Get your running shoes on there's a lot happening this weekend. Choose your adventure with the Weekender's comprehensive guide.
Newcastle's Matilda's star has come a long way from playing with the boys at Dudley Redhead Football Club. Renee Valentine traces the rise of Emily van Egmond.
Bernie's Bar serves food, and alcohol, and non-alcoholic drinks, but it is so much more. As Lisa Rockman writes, the Newcastle venue has settled into its niche as LGBTQI+ headquarters.
"The Beatles story is the greatest story ever told. It's got everything," Chris Cheney says. As The Living End frontman tells Josh Leeson, he's gearing up again to go deep inside the Beatles White Album with You Am I's Tim Rogers, Grinspoon vocalist Phil Jamieson and Josh Pyke. Newcastle's Civic Theatre's on the venue list.
Dan Sultan has exorcised many demons in recent years, and he describes his self-titled fifth album as among his most personal yet. He talks to Josh Leeson about a traumatic childhood story, the Voice referendum, and finding his comfort zone.
Tarnya Davis explains why delayed gratification is one of the most effective traits of successful people.
