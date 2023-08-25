ASPIRING homeowners in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie could need as long as 16 years to save enough money for a deposit to purchase a home.
That's the average time it takes to save for a house deposit of $291,815 in the region, according to new analysis from comparison website, Finder.
For those in the market to buy a unit, 13 years of saving is required on average for a deposit of $203,455.
According to CoreLogic, the median house value in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie is $865,109 and units hold a median value of $642,684.
Finder's analysis is based on a 20 per cent deposit and factors in a 3.5 per cent annual growth on home prices, 3 per cent average savings interest rate and 3.5 per cent annual growth in the median household income.
The main contributor to how quickly people can save for a deposit across the country is how expensive their ongoing rental costs are compared to their household income, according to Finder's home loans expert Richard Whitten.
Rents cost 33 per cent of the median household income in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
Mr Whitten said many first-home buyers can't afford to save such a significant amount.
"Wage growth over the past few decades simply hasn't kept up with skyrocketing property prices," Mr Whitten said.
"Saving up enough for a deposit, especially when the cost of everything from food, energy, and insurance - not to mention rent - is rising, is a big barrier to overcome.
"Buying a home is becoming increasingly out of reach for many Aussies."
However, if a first home buyer is willing to use a smaller deposit than 20 per cent, there is the opportunity to get a foot in the door earlier.
That was the case for Lanie Mears, 19, and her 23-year-old partner Byron Latham.
The couple opted for a five per cent deposit under the First Home Buyers Assistance Scheme to purchase a house in Macquarie Hills a month ago.
Selling off an asset, cutting back on social activities and pouring money into savings helped the couple reach their goal of buying a home within a year.
The pair spent one year saving toward a deposit of $37,000 to buy a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home for $737,130.
"We got the first home buyers grant so we only needed a five per cent deposit and because we bought a house that was under $800,000, we also didn't have to pay the stamp duty,' Ms Mears said.
"We saved up cash for about a year and then we sold Byron's car which covered about half of the deposit.
"If we hadn't sold the car, it was going to take us way too long to save that amount."
Ms Mears said they chose to save for a house deposit after learning that their mortgage repayments would cost "only a couple of hundred dollars" more each week than their rent.
"We got in contact with a mortgage broker and when they showed us our options and how the government could help it became more achievable for us to do it on our own," she said.
"We were renting and paying $600 a week, so we thought, 'Why are we doing this?'."
Across the states and territories, Finder's analysis shows the situation is the worst in NSW where households need on average two decades of savings for a house deposit, amounting to $470,660.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.