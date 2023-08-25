QUESTIONS remain over the future of the Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre and Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser wants answers.
Just three weeks after the NSW Office of Sport lodged plans to demolish and flatten the site, Cr Fraser wants to take the state government to task on its promise to build a new centre.
In a mayoral minute to councillors set for Monday's meeting, Cr Fraser said little progress has been made on plans for the new centre announced for Morisset in January, last year.
"The state government should provide certainty on the replacement sport and recreation facility and potential future uses of the Myuna Bay site in conjunction with demolition and decommissioning of functional facilities on site," she said.
The government plans to leave the site vacant when demolition is complete.
The controversial closure of the Myuna Bay centre four years ago was the result of concerns about the risks the nearby Eraring Power Station's coal ash dam posed in the event of a major earthquake.
The NSW Office of Sport has said it was looking into the scope and design of the new centre, expected to deliver a construction timeline after planning and consultation is complete.
But, according to the council, there have been issues with the Morisset site and the state government is seeking alternatives.
In her mayoral minute, Cr Fraser argued the state government should be mindful of the progress it's making on a replacement centre and plans for future long-term use of the Myuna Bay site.
"The site is a unique and significant community asset with good lake access, open space suitable for a range of recreational activities and potential to enhance the city's visitor economy," she said.
"Some of the structures on site are functional and could be adapted for a future use."
Work has started on Eraring's Embankment Stabilisation Project, which is expected to be completed in late 2024.
Cr Fraser said it could mitigate some of the risks that led to the closure of Myuna Bay in 2019.
"With the closure of Eraring Power Station mooted as early as 2025, and its owner having a regulatory obligation to prioritise reuse of the waste product, it can be assumed that levels of fly ash in the dam will reduce over time and with it, the risk profile of the Myuna Bay site," she said.
"Proper consideration needs to be given to the longer-term risks associated with the ash dam and the prospects of the Myuna Bay site again becoming available for community use."
The Department of Regional NSW lodged the development application with the council to demolish and decommission structures at the former site, along with remediation and earthworks, earlier this month.
The council isn't able to refuse or include conditions on the approval of the application without the agreement of the minister.
On Monday, the council will vote whether to call up the development application to raise its questions and concerns about a new centre and the possible future use of the current site.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.