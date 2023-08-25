Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation centre closure: mayor Kay Fraser raises questions

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
August 25 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

QUESTIONS remain over the future of the Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre and Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser wants answers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.