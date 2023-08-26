NICK Davidson's phone didn't stop ringing.
Davidson's step dad, Dr Ian Macdonald lost his battle with cancer in June.
'Dr Mac' had been at the heartbeat of the Blacks for 40 years.
Well-wishers rang Davidson to pass on their condolences. Others offered support. There were ex-players with stories about lying on the kitchen table while 'Dr Mac' inserted stitches in a rugby wound.
"After the passing of the old boy, everyone called me and offered an ear and to help," Davidson said. "It brought home how much playing a simple game of kick and giggle means to the community.
"Dad was the unofficial club doctor. Sometimes he didn't get to enjoy the rugby because he would rushing on to the field all the time to help someone. My love for the club came from him and growing up around it."
On Saturday, Davidson will be striving to lead his beloved Blacks to their first premiership in 24 years when they take on Merewether at No.2 Sportsground.
Davidson, 34, was a ball boy when the Blacks beat Mayfield-East to claim their last title in 1999, the second of two straight.
"To win for Maitland would be one of the highest honours I could have," Davidson said. "Coming through juniors it is what you dreamt of. I have been here since I was nine. You look at the legends from 1998 and 99 who are up on the wall in the clubhouse. I idolised them. It would be awesome to say you are a part of it. I couldn't put it into words."
Davidson was a teenage rookie when the Blacks went down 39-34 to Hamilton in 2010. The flint-hard lock had collected one of two Anderson Medals by 2018 when they lost to the Hawks 20-12 in the decider.
"There would be no-one in this club more deserving of a premiership than Davo," said Maitland coach Luke Cunningham, who was halfback in 2010.
"He has been the backbone of our first grade for a lot of years and absolutely loves our club. He constantly jokes that he hates travelling to Newcastle. He wouldn't go that far for a holiday.
"He is the first guy to put his hand up to do jersey presentations for the juniors or help out at training. On the field, he knows one thing and that is hard work. He puts his head and hands in places others wouldn't. After the game, he sits in the sheds and is absolutely busted. But you can tell that he loves doing it and is the first one to hand the beers out of the esky."
Cunningham has known Davidson most of his life.
"I don't think the passing of his dad has changed the way Davo has played the game," he said. "I think it made him realise how big a part of the club he is."
As was the case in 2010 and 2018, the whole town has jumped on the Blacks bandwagon.
"I told the younger fellas to enjoy the week," Davidson said. "They will see how much this game means to people in the community."
