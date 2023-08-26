Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Rugby Union: Do it for dad - Nick Davidson dreams of Maitland premiership glory

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
August 26 2023 - 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland lock Nick Davidson breaks through a tackle in the win over Wanderers in the preliminary final. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Maitland lock Nick Davidson breaks through a tackle in the win over Wanderers in the preliminary final. Picture by Stewart Hazell

NICK Davidson's phone didn't stop ringing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.