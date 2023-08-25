MERERWETHER captain Sam Rouse never doubted that the Greens would get the chance to win another Hunter Rugby Union premiership.
Not during a late-season slump where they dropped six of the last seven games to finished second.
Not when they trailed Maitland 16-3 after the 30 minutes of the major semi-final.
Rouse's belief has remained resolute.
And now they are in the grand final against Maitland, Rouse - and coach Tony Munro - are backing the Greens' big-game experience to come to the fore.
"We just needed to get that win," Rouse said of the Greens' 23-22 come-from-behind triumph in the major semi-final.
"Coming off a premiership, you have a big target on your back.
"We have a pretty experienced group. Discipline let us down in the first half [of the major semi] against Maitland. We know when we are at our best, we are pretty hard to knock over. We need to be at our best in one more game."
Merewether opened the season with eight straight wins, before their form fell off a cliff.
The six losses in the second half of the campaign included a 29-19 defeat to Maitland in round nine and 33-14 loss in round 15.
The Greens were under-manned for much of that time. However, the cavalry returned for the major semi-final and all bar suspended No.8 Lachy Milton are on deck for the decider.
"We have 14 players who have won a first grade premiership," Munro said. "They understand what is coming.
"[Prop] Dylan Evans summed it up really well at training. He said he had never been part of a team where you lose six out of seven games and the players turn up the next week and train harder to get better. Not once have they dropped their heads. Not once have they thought we can't win this."
Inspirational lock Nick Davidson and fullback Pat Batey are the only survivors from the Blacks' last grand-final appearance - a 20-12 defeat to Hamilton in 2018. The Blacks haven't won a premiership since 1999.
However, Maitland captain Sam Callow is confident the occasion won't get to his young side.
"We have talked about that," said Callow, who returns after missing the miraculous, last-ditch 38-37 win over Wanderers in the final on suspension.
"It is a bit of pressure given the drought we have had with premierships. I back these boys.
"In the preliminary final we were down by 11 with five minutes to go. You don't see teams come back from that. We did. Our self belief is really strong."
Maitland coach Luke Cunningham has urged his side to enjoy the hype about the grand final.
"I told them after last Saturday, next week is an opportunity some of you may never get again," Cunningham said. "It is not like any game you have played before. Enjoy the hype around it. This is all about you guys as a squad.
"These guys aren't professional athletes. If you take the fun away of them experiencing the hype of a grand final, you are doing it for the wrong reason.
"The phone calls and messages that I have received on behalf of the team has been special. There will players and families come out of the woodwork who haven't been to a Maitland game in years. They will throw an old jersey on and get down there.
"It will be a great advertisement for the local game. Both clubs are heavily supported and both put a lot of time and resources into developing juniors."
Cunningham believed the Blacks' first half of the major semi against Merewether was the blueprint for success and said Callow's return was 'massive'.
"We have built our success this season on high percentage football," Cunningham said.
"We have not reinvented the wheel. We have tweaked it a little bit but the bones are still there.
"You would not have met a more relieved man after the preliminary final that Sam Callow. He took a lot of ownership for the loss against Carlton.
"He is fresh and raring to go. The confidence he brings to the players around him, you can't put a measure on it. He is the best back-rower in the comp and will come into his own for sure."
