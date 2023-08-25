Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Have Your Say

Letters and short takes August 26 2023

By Letters to the Editor
August 26 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ERARING should close soon but still be a process ("Climate groups argue Eraring closure", Newcastle Herald 24/8). Green energy transition is reducing the cost of power. Prices would need to be much higher before this 40-year-old behemoth could again run profitably at full baseload power.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.