ERARING should close soon but still be a process ("Climate groups argue Eraring closure", Newcastle Herald 24/8). Green energy transition is reducing the cost of power. Prices would need to be much higher before this 40-year-old behemoth could again run profitably at full baseload power.
Its four 770-MW coal-fired turbines are an inefficient and expensive time-of-day supplement. While total decommissioning need not be immediate, the options and budget beyond 2025 need to be assessed very carefully. How many of the four turbines will be required? Will those turbines be providing subsidised baseload power, or on standby in case of failures elsewhere in the grid? If the latter, will the boilers be kept fired up for immediate operation (spinning reserve) or be available to fire up at short notice? These options need to be costed, evaluated and contractually negotiated before taxpayer funds are potentially gifted to owner Origin Energy. Energy transition means focusing on the sunrise, not the sunset.
THERE seems to be two arguments against the Voice; a lack of detail, and not going far enough. As to the detail, the actual question is fully set out. It proposes recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in the Constitution via creation of the Voice, and giving the federal Parliament powers to control its influence composition or anything else. It does not give any rights other than to have a say. That's a right already exercised by more than 40 groups including banks, businesses, trade unions and many others.
In response to the lack of detail, what the "no" apologists offered was nothing but the usual negative campaign. But given that parliament would control the Voice's operation and doesn't have to take the advice anyway, where is the problem? The chief political groups support the proposal except for actually voting for it. How hypocritical.
So far as the "it doesn't go far enough" argument is concerned, if that was believed then nothing would ever change. A step in the right direction is better than nothing, and a "no" vote would be very harmful. Strange bedfellows to have. Not many people have read the Constitution but now a lot of people are expressing ill informed opinions. It is an act of the British Parliament passed in 1900, and it needs to evolve as the nation does.
I WOULD like to thank our lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes and other local councillors for supporting a gathering at Wallsend park for the YES23 campaign last Saturday. The gathering welcomed ultra-marathoner and previous Liberal politician Pat Farmer who is running around Australia in support of the Voice. We were also eloquently appraised about the Voice by indigenous author Thomas Mayo, who has co-written a book with Kerry O'Brien called The Voice to Parliament.
At the other end of the spectrum, I heard a reporter at the Mt Isa Rodeo asking folk about the referendum, and some people replied "what referendum?" We have been preparing for this historic event for years yet people are so uninformed they don't know it is on, let alone understand the Voice. In our democracy, everyone is entitled to a vote, no matter whether they have educated themselves about the issues or not. If you had to pass a test to be allowed in the voting booth, the 'yes' campaign would romp it home.
RECOMMENDATIONS from a highly respected public figure such as Ken Henry in his review of the Biodiversity Conservation Act released this week on the protection of our natural environment cannot continue to be ignored by the NSW government. Continuing approvals of land clearing, including the felling of old-growth native forests by Forestry NSW, is resulting in the destruction of habitat for many endangered species. For example, despite the recent announcement of the creation of the Great Koala National Park on the north coast, Forestry NSW continues to log areas which are essential habitat for koalas. Where is the sense in such blatant disregard for the government's much-heralded decision? Over the weekend many forest protectors are conducting a pilgrimage in forest areas near Bellingen which are destined for destruction in the near future. Will they be arrested for protecting the forests?
FIRSTLY let me say what a great job the Matildas did. Unprecedented support by the nation, and fantastic coverage. What a great boost for the sleeping giant of Australian sport. However, casting a statue at a stadium for a team running fourth is ridiculous. Imagine if we did this for every team that finished fourth? There would be a lot of statues around a lot of stadiums.
I MAY have finally figured out why the Coalition is pushing the 'no' vote in the coming Voice referendum: 'no' is the only word in their vocabulary.
YOU would think Allan Joyce would be thanking the Australian taxpayer for Qantas' billion-dollar profit, because if it wasn't for JobKeeper, there may not be a Qantas.
ISN'T it incredible; millions on earth are starving, apparently the world is suffering from climate changes due to excessive carbon in the atmosphere, yet world leaders persist in wasting billions on space travel and landing on the moon's surface or purchasing weapons. Really? I suppose it would solve our housing crisis. We should place an ad out for alien tradies; fly in, fly out, living away from home allowance.
IN reply to Nick Ryder, ("Keep resources closer to home", Letters, 24/8). I couldn't agree more with your comments, but there is only one flaw in your idea to bring back manufacturing to our great land: reliable power supply.
I AM an Australian, and I believe everyone else who lives here or has citizenship is Australian; no matter what colour or race. Why do people have to be segregated by whether we are Aboriginal or not? Why is it a question on nearly every document you fill out, government or otherwise? Why do I have to apologise to people I never knew or had anything to do with for what happened many years ago? Why can't we just all be Australian people? What significance is there in being classified?
