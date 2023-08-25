RECOMMENDATIONS from a highly respected public figure such as Ken Henry in his review of the Biodiversity Conservation Act released this week on the protection of our natural environment cannot continue to be ignored by the NSW government. Continuing approvals of land clearing, including the felling of old-growth native forests by Forestry NSW, is resulting in the destruction of habitat for many endangered species. For example, despite the recent announcement of the creation of the Great Koala National Park on the north coast, Forestry NSW continues to log areas which are essential habitat for koalas. Where is the sense in such blatant disregard for the government's much-heralded decision? Over the weekend many forest protectors are conducting a pilgrimage in forest areas near Bellingen which are destined for destruction in the near future. Will they be arrested for protecting the forests?