Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Battalions converge at Lone Pine Barracks for annual Duke of Gloucester Cup

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
August 25 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At the crack of dawn, Australia's best hand-picked battalions were up and into the gruelling activities of the annual Duke of Gloucester Cup at Singleton Military Base.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.