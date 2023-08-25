Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle businesses report mental health issues in Supercars workshop

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
August 26 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mental health issues and concerns for the longevity of the city were reported in a Supercars focus group for businesses but not included in the final report, according to participants who attended.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.