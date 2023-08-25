Newcastle Heraldsport
Lambton Jaffas' Kale Bradbery grateful for chance at NPL double

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 25 2023 - 5:30pm
Kale Bradbery celebrates with teammates after winning the 2022 grand final with Jaffas against Maitland. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Kale Bradbery celebrates with teammates after winning the 2022 grand final with Jaffas against Maitland. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

A grateful and relieved Kale Bradbery is focused on chasing a first title double when Lambton Jaffas face their "biggest test" in the NPL men's finals on Saturday.

