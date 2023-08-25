SHOWCASING its research and collaboration with communities in the Pacific region, the University of Newcastle hosted a Wantok Pasifika event on Friday morning.
From climate change resilience to inclusive education, the event was a chance to celebrate the real world impact students are having on the Pacific region.
"We've got students doing PhDs, undertaking researching in the Pacific in areas of critical concern, to help solve issues such as, invasive species, plastic pollution, oil pollution from World War Two wrecks and coral reef restoration," Pacific engagement coordinator Sascha Fuller said.
Since 2017 UON has been building a relationship with the Pacific which has led to students coming over from the Pacific, participating in online courses and offering placements for Newcastle students.
"We've got a growing Pacific Island students association on campus and it's thriving," Ms Fuller said.
"It's a long-term and sustainable relationship that we really value. It's collaboration for meaningful impact."
There are currently 22 Australia Awardees from the Pacific studying at University of Newcastle. Australia Awards are the Australian Government's scholarships for students from developing countries in the Indo-Pacific, funded through the international development program.
Pacific Node PhD student from Fiji, Carrol Chan is in her third year of research focused on invasive species in the Pacific.
"My research uses remote sensing as a monitoring tool to detect and map the distribution of these invasive weeds and assess the role of climate change, particularly cyclones and their impact at the national level in Samoa," she said.
Immersed in both industry and academia Ms Chan said her project is making important Pacific contributions to global science.
"Next month I will be in Samoa, conducting fieldwork to validate my remote sensing methodology on the detection of the African Tulip, and provide capacity developing training to ministry staff on this new method."
Vice-Chancellor professor Alex Zelinksy said while serving the Pacific region, the university was also providing its students with "outstanding student experience through real world experience".
"Led by the Pacific, for the Pacific, we are working together as an institution in a coordinated and streamlined way to provide greatest impact," he said.
"By providing quality education, access to the latest science, and by promoting knowledge, brokerage, diversity, and Pacific-led science, the University is paving a path forward for education and collaboration that is in line with international frameworks."
Shortland MP and Pacific minister Pat Conroy joined the celebration and said he was pleased with the university's commitment to an international partnership.
"That commitment has had positive impacts for the university itself, which has built a reputation as a truly international university which fosters real connection," he said."
"The Pacific is a community. We share a region, we share an ocean, and we share a future. Education and skills development will make important contributions to that future.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.