Why Hawks coach Gerry Mason rates Wanderers as 'the complete team'

It has been the biggest rivalry in Hunter women's rugby since the competition's inception, and Saturday will be no different when Wanderers battle Hamilton for grand final glory at No.2 Sportsground.
Little separated the sides during the season.
Hamilton took first blood, winning their round-one exchange 18-17 then were unbeaten until Wanderers turned the tables with a 7-5 victory in round 14.
The Two Blues claimed the minor premiership and Hamilton, whose only other loss in the regular season came in the final round against Waratah, finished second.
Wanderers took the upper hand into Saturday's grand final, set to kick off at 11.30am, with a 24-12 win in the major semi-final two weeks ago.
The Hawks booked a rematch with the defending champions by beating University 24-0 in the preliminary final last Saturday while Two Blues had the weekend off.
Hamilton, who returned to the competition in 2019 after a six-year absence, are attempting to end a 21-season major premiership drought and coach Gerry Mason is under no illusions as to the challenge ahead of them.
"Some of the teams in the competition have either got strong forwards or quicker backs, but Wanderers have got both of those, so they're the complete team," Mason said.
"They're well coached. They've had the core group of girls for a number of years but we'll just be hoping to grind it out, which is what we normally do against each other.
"Hopefully our set pieces will improve from where they were two weeks ago against them, scrums especially, but we were pretty good in that area on the weekend."
Hamilton will be led by experienced captain and No.8 Toni Bashford and versatile Hunter Wildfires Olivia Creswick and Kyah Little.
"Olivia is probably one of the best back-rowers in the competition but we're a little short on backs so we'll probably have her play on the wing," Mason said.
Coach Geoff Davy has named an unchanged Wanderers line-up from the major semi-final.
"Our one to 24 are unreal players," Davy said.
"We had 11 of our starting 15 in the Hunter rugby representative squad then we had four of our squad in the NSW Country Corellas squad and [flyhalf] Brooke Walklate made the side.
"For the most part, we've been really lucky to maintain the core group of players and the team that line up against Hamilton two weeks ago is the same team that will line up in the grand final.
"Coming into finals, you need that continuity and consistency and momentum."
But Davy was aware Hawks had "threats across the park".
"Hamilton are a really tenacious side and when they've got the momentum the team definitely lifts, which is what happened in the back end of the second half of the major semi-final," Davy said.
"They put on two unanswered tries and closed the gap and we had a bit of scoreboard pressure and they had the momentum, so the lessons and the takings are just around possession and executing our game plans and controlling the game a bit better."
MORE IN SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.