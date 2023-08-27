Driving force of Newcastle Supercars race feedback demands action

DURING 2017, residents in Newcastle East were surrounded by Supercars construction work for six months.
Our heritage streets were widened, sandstone guttering replaced with concrete, permanent raised pedestrian crossings and roundabouts removed, street trees razed and parklands denuded of trees and shrubs to lay concrete.
In November, just before the first event, City of Newcastle CEO Jeremey Bath complained to readers on the pages of this masthead that: "I say with as much respect as I can muster; enough! Opponents of the Newcastle 500 event have enjoyed months of making known their objections. Can we park the vitriol for one weekend while we highlight to the world the brilliance of our city including our magnificent coastline?"
Well Mr Bath, after hosting four of these events to showcase Newcastle to a claimed 220 million international viewers, the people of Newcastle have finally had their chance to speak. It wasn't much opportunity, just five questions on an online survey, but they clamoured in their thousands to respond with a resounding "no more to Supercars".
Now we are asking with as much respect as we can muster, can you please inform the NSW government that the council will no longer be prepared to host this damaging, divisive event?
A RECENT letter ("Reduce traffic frustration to make road safer", Letters, 21/8) advocated a hybrid roundabout/traffic light solution at Speers Point, near Five Islands Road.
This bottleneck needs fixing, but a quick-fix solution is not the answer.
NSW Premier Chris Minns made a pre-election commitment that, if elected, his government would replace that roundabout with a full set of traffic lights including turn and slip lanes.
The premier needs to be held to account and to make good on this promise.
Anything less would be a betrayal of his commitment to the people and would not serve to really address the problems of traffic flow and traffic safety.
The roundabout at Hillsborough Rd and Macquarie in Warners Bay similarly needs to be replaced with a full set of traffic lights but that is another, albeit related, issue.
The Herald and local politicians need to be more active in convincing the premier to act upon his commitment and to do the right thing.
In the euphoria of the effort by the Matildas in the women's soccer World Cup, it must be acknowledged that, in the last three games, of over 300 minutes, the side could only score one goal.
It would seem that a lot of time must be spent on determining tactics in future competitions to enable our team to put the ball into the net.
As the competition went down to the pointy end it became obvious that the team had no structure regarding how to build or achieve a position to hit the back of the net.
Three games against better teams confirmed this.
Other teams' strikes had purpose towards scoring a goal, whilst the Matildas just seemed to be happy to kick the ball to the other end of the park and hope for a result.
With this World Cup complete and the glitter fading, followers of the sport will become bored to tears watching a team with the inability to score a goal or two.
It has been a wonderful journey, but playing against top sides in the world has exposed many shortcomings, on our side.
I SPENT the day last Sunday going to the movies. I saw the Canadian movie Blackberry. I didn't know what to expect, but (knowing the history of the first smartphone) I knew I'd enjoy it.
The movie depicted that Blackberry was run by a pack of corporate cowboys that bent every rule and cut many corners. They even attracted the attention of the Canadian Securities Administrator.
What the CEO and others didn't see was that Steve Jobs was breathing down their necks with his first iPhone.
Then, not long after, Samsung introduced the Galaxy. This was the beginning of the end for Blackberry.
The movie is a rollicking good yarn. I enjoyed every moment. The only thing that peed me off a tad was the rough, hand-held camera work - annoying at times.
I saw it at Dendy Newtown. I wish we had a Dendy here.
EXISTING COVID laws are set to be tossed out to aid the dwindling cruise ship industry.
I believe that all going well, cruising is a perfect way to enjoy holiday and retirement, but realistically there will always be a risk of infection due to interconnected air conditioning spreading even the slightest flu germ.
All cabins should have a separate air-con, with the exhaust from all cabins funnelled through a scrubber system with regular checking. This would eliminate any fears and keep passengers and crews out of harm's way.
Expensive, you might say, but compare that cost to those who became infected on the Ruby Princess.
Shipping magnates need to protect their passengers and, at the end of the day, their investments.
I BELIEVE the state's housing department has a lot of vacant houses. Can the cruise liners now not being used also be used with a little bit of transformation?
Chefs, cleaners etc can be employed too and the rent pays them. Time to do something, stop making excuses.
IT is somewhat surprising to see the popularity of recent movies that are significant takes on influences on the baby boomers growing up, the Oppenheimer and Barbie movies; the cultural insecurity the atomic bomb created and the fake society created by Barbie that hid the trauma of emerging from the clouds of doom.
My point of reflection is if you want to sell your car, paint it pink. You achieve two things: a premium price on your car, and you get to escape the fear of a less safe world.
THE anti-nuclear mewing and pulling of the Greens and other silly children should be dismissed with contempt. It's nothing more (nor less) than a form of anti-vaxxing, and it's just as wilfully stupid.
It's amazing how many people in Australia will always find a way in which not to grow up.
All the worried talk of an arms race, of course, is merely propaganda which I believe the Greens are rehashing from the days when they were politically honest about themselves.
Now, as then, they can't be happy until China wins the arms race because everyone else has been handicapped or scratched.
DENNIS Crampton ("Albanese on divisive path", Letters, 24/8), displays his own ignorance of history when claims that Anthony Albanese has taken "black/white relationships back to the 1770s" (1788 perhaps?).
Mr Crampton, that's where we currently still are.
The Voice is designed to remove Indigenous people from paternalism here since 1788, where the government controlled them without their input.
Mr Albanese is simply supporting Indigenous Australians in their efforts to have the government listen to them before decisions are made about them.
It is easier to argue that it is Peter Dutton and his supporters who want to keep them controlled by colonial rules of the past.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.