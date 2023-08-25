AN ACCIDENTAL outlaw who was mistakenly released by court staff in Newcastle gave his mum a hug, had a shower, and "went out" to enjoy his days of freedom before police tracked him down.
Randolf Harrison Convery pleaded not guilty in Raymond Terrace Local Court on Friday to the charge of escaping lawful custody.
The 49-year-old had been on the run since he was accidentally released from the Newcastle courthouse cells on August 16 after his sentencing, well before he was eligible for parole.
Police issued a media statement last week which made no mention of the bungle, but instead said Convery was wanted on warrants.
The public appeal for help said Convery was last seen wearing "a green shirt and green pants", the prison-issue uniform, on Hunter Street, where the courthouse is, about 3pm on August 16.
The police force's specialist domestic violence squad homed in on Convery at a licensed premises in Port Stephens about 3pm on August 24.
He was taken into custody and hit with the fresh charge of escaping lawful custody, bringing his nine days of freedom to an end.
He had the support of his mother Audrey Convery, and her friend known only as Dennis, in court.
They were asked by waiting media outside whether they were aware "Randy" was arrested kicking back at the exclusive Shoal Bay Country Club having a drink with a friend.
"Yeah, we heard that," Dennis laughed.
Ms Convery agreed, and said "yeah", that sounded like her son.
She said it was disappointing to see him back behind bars, but that it had been nice to give him a big hug.
The pair was asked by the press pack how Convery had chosen to spend his days on the run.
"He had a shower and got changed and went out to enjoy himself for a couple of days," Dennis said.
Convery has denied there was an escape and the case was adjourned to Newcastle Local Court in October.
A Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) spokesperson confirmed a mistake had been made on the day of Convery's sentencing.
"An offender who was sentenced in the Newcastle Local Court was released from courthouse cells [on August 16] as a result of an administrative error within the court registry," the spokesperson said.
"The [DCJ] has reviewed the processes it has in place and has identified that this was a case of human error."
The spokesperson said information would be reissued to all staff about the existing processes, checks and balances.
