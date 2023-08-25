Lori Depczynski is one of the most experienced finals players in NPLW Northern NSW.
So, her absence through suspension due to card accumulation is a huge blow as fourth-placed Charlestown Azzurri desperately try to keep alive their season against third-placed Maitland at Cooks Square Park on Saturday (4.45pm).
It will prove a difficult watch for the versatile Depczynski, who can play in the back line or the front third.
But the 30-year-old is confident her teammates are more than capable of getting a positive result.
"We've had a mix of results, but within the group we've got the skills to go and get the job done," Depczynski said.
"There's a few of us more senior ones, and then we've got some of our younger squad who have been there for a number of years and this year have been starting to get some regular minutes in first grade and performing really well.
"It's pleasing for the club looking forwards, and I'm also super proud of the younger teams at the club. All the teams made it to the finals series this weekend."
Charlestown have limped into finals, sustaining back-to-back losses to premiers Broadmeadow (4-0) then second-placed Newcastle Olympic (5-0).
Depczynski picked up a fifth yellow card against Olympic last weekend and has been handed a two-match ban as it is her second suspension for the season.
"We were matching it with Broadmeadow and Olympic in the first couple of rounds and then lately we haven't really been going as well, but I think that's just a mental thing," Depczynski said.
"But everyone is keen to turn up and give Maitland a run for their money this weekend.
"The group is excited. We made it to the semi-finals. We've had a few ups and downs this season, so overall it's nice to get to the end and be in a position to challenge in a semi-final and hopefully get into the final the following week as well.
"Finals time, we know anything can happen so we just have to show up on the day to do well."
Maitland and Charlestown have battled four times already this year.
Azzurri were 2-1 winners in rounds one and eight but Maitland took a 3-1 victory in round 15 then defeated Charlestown 2-0 in the NNSW Football Women's State Cup final at Speers Point on July 9.
Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton, who coached New Lambton to the women's premiership-championship double in 2019, expected another tight encounter.
"I think what's happened in the league is largely irrelevant," Hamilton said.
"Where we are now, it's just a three-week tournament and that's really the approach. I think any of the four teams in the finals can win it.
"We know they've got some really talented players and we know that they're a competitive opponent so it's going to be a tough game on Saturday, but we're also pretty confident that we're more than capable of winning it too."
Broadmeadow were playing Olympic in the qualifying semi-final at Magic Park on Friday night with the winner booking direction progression to the September 10 grand final.
