They are the four-time defending champions, and when it comes to finals their record speaks for itself.
But coach Tracey Baggs is taking nothing for granted as third-placed West Leagues Balance eye fourth-placed Nova Thunder in the Newcastle championship netball do-or-die minor semi-final at National Park on Saturday (2.30pm).
A win for West will put them one step closer to booking a fifth straight grand final appearance, but a loss will end their season.
In two exchanges this season, they have shared the results.
Nova were 48-40 victors in round three then West won 47-38 in round 10.
"It will be a good game," Baggs said.
"I'm not ready to finish the season and the girls are pretty determined."
Both teams will be at full strength. For Baggs, it will be the strongest 10-person squad she has been able to use all campaign with a number of players' availability restricted throughout the season due to NSW Premier League commitments.
"I've really had to just work with what I have turn up each week," Baggs said.
"I've really had to run with it, whereas I can make changes in all three parts of the court this Saturday if I need to."
The championship-winning coach expects West's defensive combinations between Karli Harris, Sammie Chicken, Jemma Lucas and Ella Butcher to prove key.
"[Nova goal attack] Caitlin Lobston is by far their strongest player," Baggs said.
"She's the dictator of all of game plan, especially in attack for them. So she's one that we need to shut down as best we can. If Caitlin starts setting the tone early, then we'll have a game on our hands.
"If defensively we can be strong, then I think that's perhaps where we'll win it.
"Sammie, Karli, Jemma and Ella are all fairly interchangeable back there."
West routed Nova 72-43 in the same semi-final fixture last year but Nova coach Laura Glendenning was adamant this week "we don't want a repeat of what happened last year".
"It's going to be consistency. It's going to be possession. It's going to be making sure we capitalise on any mistakes that they make, because they will be few and far between," Glendenning said.
"But it's anyone's game. The girls are hungry for it."
Minor premiers Souths and second-placed University of Newcastle battle in the major semi-final on September 2.
