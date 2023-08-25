Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Knights gear up for another sell-out crowd at Sunday's triple-header

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated August 25 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 12:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's another sell out for the Newcastle Knights as they gear up for a huge triple-header at McDonald Jones Stadium this Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.