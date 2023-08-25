It's another sell out for the Newcastle Knights as they gear up for a huge triple-header at McDonald Jones Stadium this Sunday.
Last Sunday's match saw them take a resounding 29-10 win against South Sydney Rabbitohs.
That performance was played out with 29,018 people in the stands and this weekend those numbers are expected again with the Old Boys Day.
It's the first time the club has achieved consecutive sell-outs during its regular season and Knights and Wests Group CEO Philip Gardner said this it was exciting times.
"To have two sell-out crowds in a row is a huge achievement for our club and shows the great interest in our teams," he said.
"To see our community continuously show their support is tremendous."
"Looking across McDonald Jones Stadium and seeing people of all ages wearing their red and blue will be great to see, we look forward to welcoming everyone to the stadium on Sunday."
Riding high after seven straight wins, the NRL side will tackle the Sharks at 4.05pm in the final regular season home game of the season with a potential finals spot on the line.
A large majority of the Knights 1992 squad - the Club's first side to qualify for a finals series - will form the traditional Old Boys Day guard of honour when the team run out.
NSW Cup action will kick-off the day at 11.30am before the NRLW side run out for a huge match-up against the Sharks at 1.45pm, chasing four straight wins of their own.
Following the completion of the NRL game, the club will farewell departing players leaving at the end of the 2023 season.
Spectators are urged to plan their trip ahead of time and consider public transport options.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.