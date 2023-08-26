Why Newcastle can't take tram expansion risks lightly

IT may seem unusual for a deal stripped of its details to hit the front page of a newspaper, but that perhaps belies the significance of Friday's news that a deal had been struck on a proposed development that could have had major repercussions for the Newcastle light rail expansion.
Neither the developer behind the project nor Transport for NSW have divulged the details of their confidential agreement on the site where a car park proposal had exposed a glaring gap in forward planning for a central tenet of the city's future transport network.
But the fact a deal has evaded what shaped as a decisive moment is in and of itself good news for the city.
City of Newcastle had rejected plans for a seven-storey car park on the basis of an "unreasonable impact on [a] potential Newcastle light rail extension".
Given the enormous plans for the Broadmeadow area, such a westward reach towards the John Hunter Hospital, University of Newcastle and McDonald Jones Stadium seems a fait accompli.
Unfortunately, no levels of government had previously progressed the concept to the point that land could be enshrined to make sure it could happen.
The scramble has ended well in this case, thankfully, but it has equally laid bare the importance of forward planning and a history of neglect in what could be a transformational project in the decades ahead.
"The potential ramifications of the car park being built in its proposed form would almost certainly have killed off light rail from being extended to Broadmeadow and beyond," City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath said on Thursday.
"A dedicated light rail corridor has already been identified as a critical component of the planning for a future Broadmeadow, and we know that without strong public transport links, the housing opportunity for Broadmeadow is severely compromised."
Mr Bath credited Greater Cities Commissioner Greater Newcastle Matthew Endacott as a key proponent of what has become a crucial push to keep the light rail extension hopes alive.
Mr Endacott, in turn, acknowledged the inertia that has dogged those eager to see the light rail run further than between Newcastle East and Wickham.
"I've seen more action on this front in four weeks than I've seen in the four years since the thing opened," he said.
Hopefully such a significant near-miss will enliven authorities to act decisively before it is too late. Anything less risks a repeat of the now-resolved deadlock.
Newcastle West continues to grow apace, with major landmarks including the Cambridge Hotel making way for fresh plans and redevelopments. After years of paralysis for parts of the inner city during the rail truncation debate, anything but rock-solid plans endanger hopes of a light rail network significantly.
It is perhaps a downside of the strong appetite for development sites in the CBD. While no-one expects the light rail extension to be completed tomorrow, without planning today it leaves its fate at the whims of too many outside forces.
This city has had enough lessons about what uncertainty and indecision can deliver in the long saga of bringing light rail here in the first place; it is time for a clear direction that will withstand election cycles, connect growing suburbs and leave no-one in doubt that there is a plan for Newcastle's major projects.
The details of the car park deal may be yet to come to light, but the broad strokes are enough to reassure the Hunter that authorities realise how close they came to disaster.
That would not have been taken lightly.
