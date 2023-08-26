Newcastle Herald

Why Newcastle can't take tram expansion risks lightly

By Editorial
August 27 2023 - 5:00am
IT may seem unusual for a deal stripped of its details to hit the front page of a newspaper, but that perhaps belies the significance of Friday's news that a deal had been struck on a proposed development that could have had major repercussions for the Newcastle light rail expansion.

