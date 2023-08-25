Kamilaroi-Samoan singer-songwriter Becca Hatch will headline a First Nations artist program as part of this years New Annual festival.
City of Newcastle has unveiled details for the final part of its program for the 10-day art, culture, and creativity festival from September 22.
Becca Hatch will perform at Museum Park on September 29 to headline This Land, a musical showcase of national and local First Nations artists presented by the University of Newcastle.
The Sydney performer rose to prominence after winning Triple J Unearthed High's Indigenous Initiative in 2017 and has gone on to a solo headline show at this year's Vivid LIVE and tours in support of Spacey Jane and Vera Blue.
Hatch will be joined on the bill by Truwulway woman and hip hop artist Denni, Wiradjuri singer-songwriter Blanche and Maanyung, a proud Gumbaynggirr and Yaegl singer-songwriter who performed at the opening and closing of the First Nations Runway at the Melbourne Fashion Festival in 2022.
Acoustic duo Chain Daisy from the University of Newcastle will round out the bill.
Award-winning Worimi and Gamilaroi musician Jacob Ridgeway curated This Land and will also perform on the night.
The action will continue in Museum Park on September 30 with Global Gathering, a celebration of diverse traditions, food, art forms, and cultural expressions.
Renowned Australian podcaster, author and presenter Yumi Stynes will emcee the free community event, which features musical and dance performances including acclaimed Spanish flamenco guitarist Paco Lara, dance and percussion company Samba Frog, as well as Afghani, Sudanese and Tibetan food demonstrations, Chinese lantern making workshops and more.
Both This Land and Global Gathering will feature community-led performances of Noise, where up to 100 local drummers join Dancenorth to thump out a live score.
Throughout New Annual, Museum Park will host Ngiarrenumba Burrai (Our Country), offering dance, workshops and performance centred around Awabakal cultural practice, people and stories.
Workshops will be held in art, language, clap sticks, dance, bush tucker, tools and spears, and canoeing.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the council had worked collaboratively with local communities to ensure the festival reflected Newcastle's Indigenous and multicultural heritage.
"New Annual provides a vehicle through which we can tell our city's story, share our histories and better understand our local identity," Cr Nelmes said.
The NSW government provided $400,000 to the City of Newcastle under Multicultural NSW Festival and Event Grants for the event.
"Through this grant funding, City of Newcastle has been able to significantly expand this year's festivities to further celebrate the rich local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and multicultural fabric of the city," Minister for Multiculturalism Steve Kamper said.
"The New Annual festival is a wonderful promotion of local, home-grown talent and celebrates the diversity of performers from the Hunter," Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley said.
"This Land continues the First Nations' musical celebration of the soul and spirit of the many nations in this country."
Cr Nelmes said last year's festival attracted almost 40,000 people to more than 140 performances and activities.
Visit www.newannual.com for more details about the full New Annual program and to secure your tickets.
