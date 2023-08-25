The Australian Government's High Speed Rail Authority board has met in Newcastle for the first time to discuss a future fast train network from the Hunter to Sydney.
The board met on August 25, the day after a "detailed briefing" with NSW transport officials about the existing rail corridor between Sydney and Newcastle.
The authority began on June 13 to lead, plan, develop, coordinate, oversee and monitor the construction and operation of a high-speed rail network in Australia.
Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King said high-speed rail was still in its "early days" and acknowledged the project "will take time".
But she said it was "essential" the authority took time to conduct detailed planning.
"Given the size and scale of building an east coast high-speed rail network, it must be based on meticulous planning, good governance and highly effective project management," she said.
"We have a vision about how we want to see Australia develop, not just next year or next decade but decades from now.
"High-speed rail will be instrumental in improving the lives of Australians by supporting shifts in population settlement, better connecting skilled workers with major job centres and be a key enabler of achieving our ambitious carbon reduction targets."
Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon said high speed rail would be a "game changer" for the region.
"The HSRA board meeting in Newcastle is a milestone achievement that recognises the lead role our city will play in shaping high-speed rail in Australia," she said.
"Newcastle and our region stands to benefit enormously... It's time to make high-speed rail a reality in Australia."
