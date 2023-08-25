Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

High Speed Rail Authority board meets in Newcastle

Updated August 25 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Government's High Speed Rail Authority board has met in Newcastle for the first time to discuss a future fast train network from the Hunter to Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.