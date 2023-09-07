Award-winning Australian bladder control formula changing lives for men and women

Is your bladder trying to tell you something?



Do you experience urgency to reach the bathroom, find you're urinating more than eight times a day, or are unable to empty your bladder completely?

Do you have bladder accidents, have leakage when you laugh, sneeze or cough, and are you having to wearily get out of bed to 'go' multiple times a night?



"This is your bladder saying it needs some attention," said Tracey Seipel, a bladder health specialist and founder and CEO of Australian company Seipel Group.



Seipel Group's Urox® Bladder Control is answering the call.



Urox® is a bladder function game-changer. It has won seven international awards and, at the time of writing, is a finalist in two more.



This is due to Seipel Group's commitment to quality, innovation and top-tier research. Urox® has undergone 14 clinical trials - six published in peer-reviewed international journals - that confirm the efficacy and safety of the formula.



Several trials were gold-standard which means they had human participants and were double-blind, randomised and placebo-controlled. This is very rare for a herbal supplement and the results were impressive.

Urox® improved bladder control in 90 per cent of people. They reported fewer accidents, reduced urgency, a normal number of toilet visits in the day and halving the need to get up at night.

And three quarters of people found Urox® cut down or eliminated their need for incontinence pads.

And the high standard Urox® research is ongoing. Just last year an independent government-funded European study researching the formula's 'mechanism of action' - which is even more rare for a herbal supplement - confirmed Urox® was successful in improved bladder compliance, or better filling and emptying, in calming the brain-bladder nerve response and in bladder control.

Urox® is formulated from three specialised herbal extracts, Cratevox, Horsetail and Lindera. It is well-tolerated when taken with other medications. Urox® has a three-fold effect to strengthen bladder muscles, support healthy collagen and connective tissue in the pelvic floor muscles, and promote a proper nerve response from the brain to bladder.

"What healthy bladder function means for you is the ability to go to the bathroom when you want rather than in an urgent rush driven by your bladder, reduced stress about bladder accidents and a healthy flushing of the bladder which avoids bacterial build-up," said Ms Seipel.



"Plus normal day frequency and the reduced nighttime frequency which leads to better quality sleep."



Urox® is still the only herbal formula with research proving effectiveness for all lower urinary tract symptoms, and it is trusted by healthcare professionals.



Seipel Group specialise purely in bladder control products and the company is so confident in their formulating and research that they offer a 60-day money back guarantee for Urox®.

