Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Things to Do

Lake Macquarie things to do this weekend: LakeMacRun kicks off Sunday

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
August 26 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A previous Lake Macquarie running festival. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
A previous Lake Macquarie running festival. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

RUNNERS are ready to slip into their sneakers stop for a quick stretch ahead of the Ramsay Health Care LakeMacRun this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.