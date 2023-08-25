RUNNERS are ready to slip into their sneakers stop for a quick stretch ahead of the Ramsay Health Care LakeMacRun this weekend.
Almost 1500 joggers, walkers and families are expected to take part in the event on the shores of Lake Macquarie, one of the longest running of its kind in the state.
Organiser Chad Griffith said it's a great opportunity to bring the community together.
"We love seeing so many people hit the course, it offers such spectacular views around our beautiful lakes and is one of the most popular running courses for runners looking for personal best times, with no 'heart break hills' to be seen," he said.
The event has been running since 1984 and Mr Griffith said he's proud to see so many people get involved and look after their health and wellbeing.
"We also love having spectators join the fun and festival action," he said.
Kicking off at 7.15am, the event features a 21.1km Pure Performance Half Marathon, a 10.5km Coal Services Fun Run and a 4km MyFoot Dr Family Scamper.
Competitors will tackle the relatively flat course with road closures and traffic control along the esplanade at Warners Bay in place on Sunday from 6.30am to 10am.
Registration is open online until 7am on Sunday, August 27.
For more information visit https://www.lakemacrunning.com/.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.